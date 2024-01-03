Chelsea council holds first meeting of 2024

The Chelsea City Council held its first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 2.

The agenda had five items and the meeting lasted less than 20 minutes.

Derek Gooden was appointed to the Board of Zoning/ Adjustment as a supernumerary member

A quote was accepted for roadway improvements on Stanley Drive

The mayor was authorized to enter into an agreement with Cresendo. Phones at city hall and the community center will be moving to a cloud based system.

A quote was accepted from Rogue IT.

The city’s bills were approved to be paid.

Librarian Dana Polk shared that the Friends of the Chelsea Library will be hosting a book sale on Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library patio.

Upcoming dates:

Through Jan. 5: Christmas tree recycling drop off at the parking lot on County Road 47 between Liberty Baptist Church and the baseball fields

Jan. 16: Council meeting

Jan. 22: Planning commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: Municipal court

Jan. 31: Deadline for education grants and extra curricular grants

Feb. 6 and 20: Council meetings at 6 p.m.