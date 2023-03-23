Chelsea High School SGA announces third hall of fame class

× Expand Members of the Chelsea High School SGA. Photo by Wayne Morris.

The Chelsea High School Student Government Association (SGA) announced the six inductees to the CHS Hall of Fame at the March 21 Chelsea City Council Meeting.

"For the last three years we have been able to establish the Chelsea HS Hall of Fame. this year we’d like to make a public announcement of our third class," said SGA sponsor Ryan Adams before SGA president Will Ross read the names of the inductees.

The members of the 2023 hall of fame class are:

Mitch Jones

Alex Laverne

Coach Lee Hibbs

Ann Hodgens

Earlene Isbell

Robbie Hayes

The induction event will be held April 25 at Double Oak Community Church’s Chelsea campus from 5:30-8 p.m. For information on tickets, visit the SGA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChelseaSGA or Instagram @chhs.sga.

The SGA was one of the recipients of education grant funds approved by the council during the meeting. Chelsea High School received funds in the amount of $20,340.96 for SGA expenses, pop up canopies for the tennis teams, a soccer camera and tracking system, sound and lighting equipment, National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) questions and buzzers and plyometric boxes.

Forest Oaks Elementary also received a $2,958 education grant for Chromebook charging carts. Since the inception of one percent sales tax, 702 grants have been awarded totaling over $1.5 million.

Also during the meeting, the council approved:

Declaring property as surplus and authorizing its disposal

The purchase a new Ford Expedition for the Citizen Observer Patrol (COP) program

The mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Shelby County Schools for a payment plan for the Chelsea Park Elementary gymnasium project

To pay the city’s bills

Important dates

March 27: Planning commission meeting, 6 p.m.

April 1: Spring Craft Fair at Chelsea Community Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 4 and 18: Council meetings, 6 p.m.

April 7: Chelsea City Hall closed for Good Friday

April 15: Fire at the Foothills BBQ Cook-Off, Chelsea Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

April 30: The Splash Pad at Melrose Park opens for the season