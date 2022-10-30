Council approves Nick Grant funding

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea schools continue to benefit from the city’s 1-cent sales tax as the council approved over $100,000 in grants during the Oct. 18 City Council meeting.

The 1-cent sales tax in the city of Chelsea continues to provide needed items to the schools.

At the Oct. 18 Chelsea City Council meeting, Nick Grant funds were awarded to all four schools, totaling $103,188.

Chelsea Park Elementary School ($26,127): Items included reading curriculum, computer programs, four ViewSonic panels and carts, outdoor classroom and gardening materials.

Forest Oaks Elementary School ($36,023): Items included four ViewSonic panels and carts, iPads, MacBooks, a hovercam, cornhole and pickleball sets, books and reading materials and an Osmo kit.

Chelsea Middle School ($27,494): Items included six ViewSonic panels and carts, two MacBooks, a goggle sanitizing station, books, headphones and a camera.

Chelsea High School ($13,544): Items included a light kit, software, printer, mentimeter, graphing calculators, camcorder and document camera.

The council also donated $10,000 to the Chelsea High School wrestling program. Mike Burroughs, a member of the Chelsea Wrestling Booster Club, said the money was needed to help pay stipends for assistant coaches.

Burroughs said Heath Butler is the only coach who has wrestling experience, and they have several volunteers who help, but none with experience in the sport.

“As coaches leave, it is a direct relation to how many of our athletes go to the state tournament,” he said. “It’s really hard to go get any assistant coaches to come assist if you can’t pay them.”

Burroughs thanked the mayor and council for their donation and said it will make a difference.

In his mayor’s report, Tony Picklesimer declared November 2022 as National Hospice & Palliative Care Month and Nov. 1 as National Family Literacy Day.

In other business, the council approved the adoption of a cafeteria plan and for the city’s bills to be paid.

The next City Council meetings will be Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.