Council receives update on master plan for city parks

After seven months of research, analysis and gathering public input, Dix-Hite, a landscape architect firm, presented an update of their results of their findings during the June 20 Chelsea City Council meeting.

The overall goal of the parks master plan is to create a community-driven plan focused on the future of the existing park system.

Preston Sorrell, a Chelsea High School graduate and project manager at Dix-Hite, gave a 15 minute presentation and attendees at the meeting were able to ask questions and give input following the meeting. Along with principal Ryan Collins and designer Emily Gustafson also assisted in the project, along with a project steering committee made up of a group of seven people, including three council members.

After the project kicked off in Nov. 2022, Dix-Hite utilized a number of research techniques and analyzed the existing park system. While on site, the team noted all the significant features and existing facilities using aerial imagery, then used photography to note physical conditions and any areas of concern. All of the information was further documented in a report.

“Additionally, we used community engagement to ultimately create the vision plans we’ll create,” Sorrell said. “We will use that feedback to refine the vision plans and create an implementation strategy and an analysis budget to ultimately be captured in the final park system master plan.”

Five parks within the city were part of the analysis and included: the Highway 11 Sports Complex, the recreation park on County Road 39, Melrose Park, the youth ballfields on County Road 47 and the tennis courts on 51.

A number of existing studies were referenced, including Shelby County and the city of Chelsea’s comprehensive plans, and publications including the National Recreation and Parks and Association.

“When compared to existing facilities to that of natural averages for towns of less than 20,000 people, Chelsea falls short of its facilities listed, except for diamond fields,” Sorrel said.

Also during the meeting, the council:

Approved an authorization for the mayor to make an amendment to an agreement between the city and the developers that bought property on Atchison and Southern Wings to create a turn lane and complete the road in front of Tractor Supply in the amount of $50,000.

Awarded education funds to the Chelsea High School volleyball booster club for jerseys in the amount of $6,681.34.

Awarded education funds to the Chelsea High School cheerleading booster club for mats in the amount of $10,452.

Accepted a quote for finishing touches on Phase 2 of the Highway 11 Sports Complex to put finishing touches at the ballpark.

Accepted a quote for badge pass access at the addition to the Chelsea Community Center. The new gym, locker room, and racquetball courts will require members to badge themselves in and out of those areas.

Approved July 3, 2023 as a holiday to city employees. The community center and library will remain open.

A rezoning request for Andrew Hill of OMRI Sports at 9271 Old Hwy. 280 for 2 acres from Agricultural-Residential (A-R) to rezone 0.5 acres to R-1 (Rural-Residential) and 1.5 acres to B-2 (General Business District).

A first reading of a proposed ordinance to establish public gathering restrictions was given by city attorney Grant Howard.

