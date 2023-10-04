Fisher selected for open council seat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arthur Fisher Jr.

Arthur Fisher Jr. was approved as the newest member of the Chelsea City Council during the council meeting on Oct. 3. Fisher was chosen to fill Place #4 that was recently vacated by Tiffany Bittner.

Fisher was unable to attend the meeting after testing positive for Covid, however, the resolution for his approval was unanimous from the city council and he will be formally inducted at the Oct. 17 meeting, which will be the deadline of the 60 day process to fill the position.

“I’m honored that the Mayor and Councilmen selected me to serve in this seat of Place 4,” Fisher said via a text to 280 Living. “My wife and I love Chelsea, the people, the events and local businesses. I look forward to working with the Council to ensure Chelsea continues to flourish.”

Mayor Tony Picklesimer congratulated Fisher and said he and the council are honored to have him serve alongside them. He added that when selecting from the 17 candidates, the deciding factor was that Fisher had already been serving the city on a volunteer basis for some time.

“He has been attending city council meetings faithfully for years and has familiarized himself with the business of council and has served on the planning commission,” Picklesimer said. “He’s put in the work to try to learn how everything works around here.”

The mayor also thanked all of those who filled out applications and questionnaires to apply for the open council seat and said it was refreshing to see that many people offer themselves up for public service.

“Most of the interviewees suggested in their interview they would be willing to serve the city in another capacity if not selected for the council seat,” he said. “It’s heartwarming for that many people to want to serve our city.”

In other business, the council approved for the city to enter into an agreement with the State of Alabama/ALDOT on a project to widen and create an additional lane on County Road 47 from U.S. 280 to Chelsea Corners Way.

The project will be split three ways between the city of Chelsea, the Shelby County Highway Department and ALDOT with each entity paying $200,000 plus any overages. Mayor Picklesimer recommended the council pay for the project using Rebuild Alabama funds.

Rep. Susan DuBose was in attendance at the meeting and awarded her first official grant check in the amount of $10,000 to the Chelsea Public Library. The funding is given to representatives by the state of Alabama for education to enable them to give back to district schools and libraries.

“I’m honored to produce this $10,000 grant to the Chelsea Public Library,” DuBose said. “I have always loved libraries and want to support good healthy libraries in my district.”

Chelsea’s Public Information Officer Wayne Morris also shared that the city’s website has a new, updated look at cityofchelsea.com.

Important dates

Oct. 9: City Hall closed

Oct. 16: Municipal court

Oct. 17: Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: Planning commission, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28: Fall Craft Fair, Chelsea Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 7 and 21: Council meetings

