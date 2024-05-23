Grant may bring electric vehicle charging stations to city

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Phil Slaughter with e-Footprint shares images of what the electronic vehicle charging stations could look like in Melrose Park.

Since recently being awarded a grant through the Innovate Alabama program, the Chelsea City Council is considering using the fund money to place electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

Representatives from e-Footprints out of Pelham attended the precouncil meeting on May 21 to present a potential plan for the project to the mayor and council.

Kevin Arvin, managing partner e-Footprints, said that the company has worked to obtain Innovate Alabama program grants for 26 other municipalities in the state.

“We put in an application on behalf of the city of Chelsea for a grant concept for EV charging stations at Melrose Park,” Arvin said. “The maximum amount allowable for first time grantees is normally $250,000, but due to response, the maximum amount of the grant to be awarded is $65,000.”

The original plan was for eight charging spots, but since the amount of the grant is considerably less, the mayor asked Arvin to rework the plan and get prices for two or four instead.

During the regular council meeting, Picklesiemer congratulated the staff at the Splash Pad at Melrose Park for a successful opening week, and the first day was the largest crowd ever.

The council approved the following items:

Accepted streets in Chelsea Park (Sectors 14 and 15)

Approved an ABC license for Primo’s Pizza and Pasta

Approved a $4,200 quote from Specialty Turf Supply to reverse the “C” at Chelsea High School stadium to face the new home side of the field.

Approved to pay the city’s bills

Librarian Dana Polk announced that Summer Reading at the Chelsea Public Library begins on May 29. Information can be found at cityofchelsea.com/library.

Dates to remember

May 27: City Hall and the library will be closed for Memorial Day

June 29: ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom, 6 p.m.