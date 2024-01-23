Liberty Road bridge replacement, EMS agreement approved by council

× Expand Photo caption: Chris Grace (left) discusses the Liberty Road bridge project during the Jan. 18 Chelsea City Council meeting as Scott Weygand (back right) and Casey Morris (front right) look on. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The Chelsea City Council voted to allow Mayor Tony Picklesimer to sign a memorandum for a grant application for the replacement of the bridge on Liberty Road over North Fork Yellowleaf Creek during their meeting on Jan. 18.

The city and the Shelby County Commission will file a joint application for the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Funding for the bridge’s replacement. If the application is successful, Shelby County will enter into an agreement with the city of Chelsea and the Alabama Department of Transportation for the project.

The contribution funds from the commission will be limited to $500,000, unless additional funding is approved by them at a later date.

Council member Chris Grace said the county already has a preliminary design to estimate the project. The grant is estimated to be $350,000 and the city would be responsible for anything over $850,000.

The council also authorized the mayor to sign an EMS agreement for emergency medical transport services with Shelby County. Picklesimer said the city would have done that without an agreement, but appreciates the county providing the incentive.

“In the event of a natural disaster, we will respond outside of our fire coverage with the transport units and the county commission will pay the city $67,760 per year,” Pickleseimer said. “Chelsea is one of few cities in SC that has its own transport. We appreciate the county offering us an incentive to do that.”

Two rezoning requests were approved

Union Community Church for property at Hwy 51 and Hwy 32 consisting of 3 acres from O-I (office and industrial) to E-1 (single family estate)

Thomas and Elizabeth Bowen for less than one acre property located at 132 Essex Drive, Sterrett in the Forest Parks subdivision

Picklesimer also read a proclamation declaring January 2024 as Human Trafficking Awareness month in the city.

Important dates

Jan. 25: Chelsea Municipal Court

Jan. 31: Education grants deadline

Jan. 31: Extra-curricular grants deadline

Feb. 6 and 20: City council meetings, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: City Hall closed for Presidents’ Day

Feb. 24: Chelsea Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Chelsea Community Center, 6:30 a.m. to noon

Feb. 24: Chelsea Arbor Day Celebration at Chelsea Community Center, 10 a.m. to noon