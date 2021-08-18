Mayor, council members to participate in economic development academy

A resolution to authorize the mayor and several Chelsea City Council members to participate in the Alabama League (ALM) of Municipalities Economic Development Academy was approved during the Aug. 17 council meeting.

This new program, being offered by ALM, launched in 2021 and is designed to educate and engage municipal officials on the essential elements and phases of economic development while highlighting their vital role in economic initiatives and projects within their communities.

The academy engages elected officials from select cities and towns with municipal peers and colleagues from their region to prepare their communities for growth.

An orientation will take place in the fall and participants will then meet four times throughout the year to complete assignments and develop strategies to enhance economic development in their communities. Each municipality selected is required to implement a community program/project and to report on its progress. Academy graduates will be recognized during the ALM's annual Municipal Leadership Institute each fall with a certification via ACCS and ALM.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that fortunately they have five members who have committed to go to the academy, which will meet four times in the next calendar year.

During the meeting, the council approved:

The purchase of a 2021 Icon LSV utility golf cart for the community center/splash pad area. (This will help with transporting trash from the splash pad to the community center until a dumpster can be installed at the splash pad)

A moratorium on issuance of certain business licenses and building permits (mini storage)

Approval to pay the city’s bills

Three annexation ordinances were approved for residents in the Forest Lakes subdivision:

Terry & Eloise Bailey for .38 acres at 4076 Forest Lakes Road

Donna Coleman for .41 acres at 4064 Forest Lakes Road

Anthony Walker for .24 acres at 2430 Forest Lakes Lan

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Library announced that Tot Time has moved to two days, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the community center before moving to the library’s outdoor patio in September. Also, the coding clubs and homeschool hangouts will start back in September.

Jane Ann Mueller from the Chelsea Community Center said that room rentals at the community center are picking up. Also, the Splash Pad at Melrose Park has had 3,389 visitors for the month of August. They will be monitoring the numbers this week to determine a possible schedule change since school has started back.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Russell and Fire Chief Joe Lee recently attended the annual fire chiefs conference where they gained helpful info as it relates to fire department operations. They also received additional information related to Covid response because of the increase in the number of delta variant cases. They also participated in a roundtable forum of fire chiefs across the state who presented questions to each other to determine resolution strategies that affect them daily.

CPR Saturdays have returned at the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department. This community outreach program is for residents of Chelsea and surrounding areas to come and receive CPR certification.

“The more people we have trained, the more impact we can have,” Russell said.

Participants can learn CRP, how to use an AED device and basic first aid techniques. Anyone interested should call 205-678-6060 to be placed on the schedule.

Dates to remember