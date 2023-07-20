New grandstands and pressbox approved for Chelsea High School

× Expand Shane Sibert. Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The Chelsea City Council has approved a proposal from Toadvine Enterprises for new grandstands and press box. The cost of the project will be $1,473,871.

Authorization was also given for a payment of 30% required to order materials.

Shane Sibert with Toadvine Enterprises, who is also a graduate and former football player at Chelsea High, said he is excited to be a part of this project at his alma mater.

The new grandstands will have 31 rows and stretch 198 feet long. It will feature a VIP section that seats about 480 that can generate additional revenue. The total seating capacity is approximately 2,850 total seats, not including the press box.

Sibert said the proposal is contingent on starting materials being delivered on (or no later than) May 1.

“We anticipate a five week install,” Sibert said. “More than likely, it will be delivered before May 1. Worst-case scenario it will be done by mid-June. It’s a very fast process but also very important that we get this approved tonight.”

Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked Sibert for his work throughout the process. The new grandstands will be installed on the existing visitors side, and the current homestands will become the visitors' homestands.