Picklesimer shares video regarding potential school system

After the April 19 Chelsea City Council meeting, where an ordinance was read for a special municipal election, a video by Mayor Tony Picklesimer was posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Here is the information he shared in the video:

"I want to talk to you directly about the potential formation of a Chelsea city school system. The future of our community is our children and education is the bridge that connects our children to their future.

We are looking at the formation of Chelsea City Schools because we feel that's what is best for our children, their futures and our community. We strongly believe that doing so provides them with incredible opportunities

An opportunity to have new and improved facilities for our middle and high school students for the first time in generations and to do so in a timely manner; without having to get approval and wait in a long line as we do with the county school system.

Opportunity to form a local school board comprised of neighbors from right here Chelsea, whose sole mission and focus is the students in our Chelsea schools.

Provide additional locally funded teacher units to reduce the student teacher ratios in our schools

Begin offering pre-K in our two elementary schools

Addition of new programs career and tech training, more advanced and gifted programs and a wide range of electives

We can have in place proficient staff to design and plan the schools system instructional programs based on the needs in our community

An opportunity to positively change the educational experience for our students, and in doing so positively impact their futures

Forming a Chelsea City School System will put us on equal footing with the best school system in our state.

It will have a small cost to all of us through property taxes, for the average Chelsea household it will be less than $1 per day. It is, however, the best investment we can possibly make in the future of our children.

It’s something our children and our community deserves.

I believe investing in schools and the future of kids and the quality of life it brings is a great investment.

I believe from a business perspective, as we improve our schools, we will improve our property values and be more desirable for retail and commercial growth in our city.

I will be hosting a series of town hall meetings in the coming weeks and months to discuss this initiative. I invite the residents of Chelsea to come and be part of this discussion, to hear for yourself the facts, separate the truth from the unknown and false assumptions coming from outside of our city by those who are neither impacted by the decision nor will they have a vote.

Ultimately, this decision lies with you. It will not be a legislative act from Montgomery or a decision from your city council. This decision will be made by the voters of the city of Chelsea.

I believe this is as it should be. The time is right, it's within our reach and the moment is now."