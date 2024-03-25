SGA announces hall of fame, grants awarded to schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris Members of the Chelsea High School SGA with Mayor Tony Picklesimer (middle) and SGA sponsor Ryan Adams (right)

The Chelsea High School SGA announced the inductees of the fourth class of the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame during the March 19 Chelsea City Council meeting.

The Class of 2024 inductees include:

David “Hootie” Ingram

Cheryl Miller

Dr. Brian Bunson

Vickey Bailey

Rick Yates

Richard and Sarah Conkle

The ceremony will be held at Hargis Christian Camp on Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

Also during the meeting, the council approved grants for all four schools in the Chelsea zone. This was the first time the extracurricular grants were awarded after being separated from education grants.

Out of a total of $132,909.05 total grants, $49,857.24 of the items were for extracurricular grants. The education grants totaled $83,051.81.

Chelsea Park Elementary School - $31,116.23

Items included a laptop, sound system for the new gym, drop ceiling mount and projector, (6) ViewSonic interactive panels, a Chromebook cart, STEAM supplies and miscellaneous art supplies.

Forest Oaks Elementary- $14,607.97

Items included a Spero BOLT Power Pack, activity mats, a Solo Hovercam, Reading, Phonics, Math Manipulatives and Instructional Materials, a subscription to Scholastic News, a golf tracker, hitting mat and net and an office printer.

Chelsea Middle School - $52,078.69

Items included assistance with the Love Like Lexi Project, cheer uniforms (school-owned), show choir risers, Harmony Director and instrument repair, fitness trackers, ViewSonic interactive panel, Yearbook workshop, classroom chairs, SWARM Café supplies, Sphero RVR class set and light boxes and batteries for artwork.

Chelsea High School - $35,106.16

Items included: NAQT Practice Question Package (Scholar’s Bowl), State competition assistance, AP Physics I Lab equipment and manuals, microphones, lighted stands, auditorium curtains, volleyballs and bookshelves.

Dates to remember