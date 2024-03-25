SGA announces hall of fame, grants awarded to schools

Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris
Members of the Chelsea High School SGA with Mayor Tony Picklesimer (middle) and SGA sponsor Ryan Adams (right)
The Chelsea High School SGA announced the inductees of the fourth class of the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame during the March 19 Chelsea City Council meeting.
The Class of 2024 inductees include:
- David “Hootie” Ingram
- Cheryl Miller
- Dr. Brian Bunson
- Vickey Bailey
- Rick Yates
- Richard and Sarah Conkle
The ceremony will be held at Hargis Christian Camp on Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m.
Also during the meeting, the council approved grants for all four schools in the Chelsea zone. This was the first time the extracurricular grants were awarded after being separated from education grants.
Out of a total of $132,909.05 total grants, $49,857.24 of the items were for extracurricular grants. The education grants totaled $83,051.81.
Chelsea Park Elementary School - $31,116.23
Items included a laptop, sound system for the new gym, drop ceiling mount and projector, (6) ViewSonic interactive panels, a Chromebook cart, STEAM supplies and miscellaneous art supplies.
Forest Oaks Elementary- $14,607.97
Items included a Spero BOLT Power Pack, activity mats, a Solo Hovercam, Reading, Phonics, Math Manipulatives and Instructional Materials, a subscription to Scholastic News, a golf tracker, hitting mat and net and an office printer.
Chelsea Middle School - $52,078.69
Items included assistance with the Love Like Lexi Project, cheer uniforms (school-owned), show choir risers, Harmony Director and instrument repair, fitness trackers, ViewSonic interactive panel, Yearbook workshop, classroom chairs, SWARM Café supplies, Sphero RVR class set and light boxes and batteries for artwork.
Chelsea High School - $35,106.16
Items included: NAQT Practice Question Package (Scholar’s Bowl), State competition assistance, AP Physics I Lab equipment and manuals, microphones, lighted stands, auditorium curtains, volleyballs and bookshelves.
Dates to remember
- March 29: City Hall closed for Good Friday
- April 2 and 16: City council meetings, 6 p.m.
- April 6: Fire at the Foothills, noon to 4 p.m. at Chelsea Community Center
- April 15: Chelsea Municipal Court
- April 25: Recycling Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall
- April 27: Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chelsea Community Center