Super Chix coming to U.S. 280

Super Chix has announced a new location coming to U.S. 280. According to the website, they will be located at 5357 U.S. 280 and share space with the also coming soon Cookie Fix. The other location in the state is at Stadium Trace in Hoover.

280 Living confirmed the news from the Hoover location on Monday, Oct .17. The restaurant will open in early 2024 and begin hiring January.

The menu features fresh chicken sandwiches and tenders, hand-cut fries, premium frozen custards and more. Find out more about Super Chix at superchix.com