What’s next for the Chelsea park and rec vision plan?

Chelsea city council member Casey Morris provided an update on the latest efforts in the city’s park and rec plan during the July 11 council meeting.

Morris shared that a link was posted on the city’s social media channels featuring a PDF with images of the vision plan for the city’s parks and recreation areas that was put together by a steering committee with the assistance of Dix-Hite. He added that so far, it’s received a substantial amount of input, over 700 responses, from Chelsea citizens.

“We’ve gotten a really good consensus of the things that are on the plan… these are things our citizens have said they’d like to see and thankfully it’s some of the things we were already planning," Morris said. "It’s just confirming a lot of the things we already know."

Morris added that there is no money committed to any of these projects and nothing set in stone regarding any of the projects. The information Dix-Hite has provided will provide a road map to properly take care of parks we have and the land look to grow, he said.

The council awarded a $13,050 education fund grant to Chelsea Middle School for its IXL software subscription for students. The school currently uses iReady, but that program does not work well for the higher-performing students. The council approved the grant to fund a one-year subscription for the program.

