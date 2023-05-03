Berry, Oak Mountain teachers in top 4 for Alabama Teacher of the Year

× Expand Norris photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools; Pughsley photo by Jon Anderson Jeffrey Norris, a math teacher at Oak Mountain Middle School, left, and Kevin Pughsley, a science teacher at Berry Middle School, are among the top four finalists for 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Two middle school teachers from the Shelby County and Hoover school districts are among the top four finalists for 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year, the Alabama Department of Education announced this week.

Jeff Norris, a sixth grade math teacher from Oak Mountain Middle School, was designated as one of two finalists for Alabama Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Kevin Pughsley, a sixth grade science teacher at Berry Middle School, was picked as one of two finalists for Alabama Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Middle school teachers can be considered for either the elementary or secondary category. Other finalists for the award are Lauren Murdoch Brascho of Coosa Valley Elementary in Pell City and Katie McGee of Cullman Middle School in Cullman City Schools. One of the four top finalists soon will be named 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery.

Norris is in his 18th year in education and has also been an assistant principal and principal during his tenure. Read more about him in this story.

Pughsley is in his sixth year at Berry and 16th year of teaching overall. He previously taught 10 years as a sixth grade science teacher at Calera Middle School in the Shelby County district. Read more about him in this story.