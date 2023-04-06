Oak Mountain, Berry teachers among 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Norris photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools; Pughsley photo by Jon Anderson Jeff Norris, a sixth grade math teacher at Oak Mountain Middle School, left, and Kevin Pughsley, a sixth grade science science teacher at Berry Middle School, are among 16 finalists to become the 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Two middle school teachers from the Shelby County and Hoover school districts are among 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year, the Alabama Department of Education announced.

Jeff Norris, a sixth grade math teacher from Oak Mountain Middle School, was designated as the elementary school representative for state school board district three, while Kevin Pughsley, a sixth grade science teacher at Berry Middle School, was designated as the secondary school representative for district three.

Middle school teachers can be considered for either category.

Norris is in his 18th year in education and has also been an assistant principal and principal during his tenure. Read more about him in this story.

Pughsley is in his sixth year at Berry and 16th year of teaching overall. He previously taught 10 years as a sixth grade science teacher at Calera Middle School in the Shelby County district. Read more about him in this story.

A committee chose one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist from each of the eight state school board districts. The pool will be narrowed down to the “final four” soon, which will include two elementary teachers and two secondary teachers.

The state school board and Alabama Department of Education plan to name the winner at a ceremony in Montgomery in May.

Here is the complete list of 16 finalists, broken down by state school board district:

District 1:

Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary, Mobile County

Amanda Talantis, Gulf Shores High School

District 2:

Logan Faith Rasmusson, Sherwood Elementary, Phenix City

Ansley Godwin, Carroll High School, Ozark

District 3:

Jeffrey Norris, Oak Mountain Middle, Shelby County

Kevin Pughsley, Berry Middle, Hoover

District 4:

Allatesha Cain, Charles F. Hard Elementary, Bessemer

Mychoal Woods, George Washington Carver High School, Birmingham

District 5:

George Clausell, II, George Washington Carver Elementary, Macon County

Jessica Roberson, Selma High School

District 6:

Lauren Murdoch Brascho, Coosa Valley Elementary, Pell City

Katie McGee, Cullman Middle, Cullman

District 7:

Kimberly Jared, Barkley Bridge Elementary, Hartselle

Jennifer Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville High, Trussville

District 8:

Bonnie Howard, Madison Elementary

Nia Nicole Stivers, North Jackson High, Jackson County

The 16 finalists were chosen from among 150 educators submitted by school systems across the state.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, in addition to presenting workshops to various groups. The Alabama Teacher of the year also becomes a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.