Under the Lights: 1st round in the books

Some things in the high school football playoffs are as predictable as Texas A&M University’s football program being a disappointment — which is to say, very predictable.

One of the most common occurrences in recent years is Class 7A, Region 3 sweeping Region 4 in the opening round of the playoffs.

It’s happened every year for the last four years now, as Thompson, Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover all won against north Alabama teams to begin the playoffs.

Thompson smothered Florence last Thursday night, Vestavia Hills used a big second to power past Austin, Hewitt-Trussville smoked Bob Jones and Hoover roared back to beat James Clemens.

Vestavia Hills certainly did not blow out Austin like it did in the first round of the playoffs last fall. The game was tight throughout the first half, but the Rebels made some halftime adjustments and ran away with a 38-17 win.

Hewitt-Trussville scored quickly and often, with the game never in doubt. The Huskies got out to a 49-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 56-14 victory. It’s the fourth straight year the Huskies have won their first-round playoff game.

Hoover was in a tight contest with James Clemens, until the floodgates opened in the second half. The Bucs turned a 16-7 halftime deficit into a 42-16 rout, scoring five unanswered touchdowns over the final two quarters.

Oh, and Bradley Shaw scored another touchdown.

Region 3 is guaranteed to be represented in the state championship once again, as it takes up an entire half of the bracket now. Vestavia Hills heads to Thompson and Hoover travels to Hewitt-Trussville. The winners play each other in the semifinals the following week.

On Thursday night, Mountain Brook took care of business against Buckhorn, winning 35-14. It was 28-0 at halftime, and Cole Gamble scored three more times. Just another matter-of-fact win for the Spartans.

One of the most impressive performances of Friday came from Briarwood, as the Lions traveled to Montgomery and shut out Carver 25-0. The lights went out on one side of the stadium in the first half, and that’s about how the game went as well. Briarwood scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter alone and never looked back.

The odds are stacked against Mountain Brook and Briarwood this week, as they take on the favorites to reach the Class 6A state championship. Mountain Brook heads to Clay-Chalkville, while Briarwood plays host to Saraland. The game plan for both underdogs is likely to be similar: a low-scoring, low-possession game gives them the best opportunity to spring an upset.

Homewood took a tough 10-9 loss to Pike Road. The Patriots struggled to get anything going in the rain in the second half. There were some questionable calls, to be sure, and Homewood felt like it made enough plays to potentially win the ball game. Tough way to go out for a young but hopeful Patriots squad.

The John Carroll dream season continues as well, as the Cavs went on the road and grabbed its first playoff win since 2004 with a 22-14 victory over Fairview. The Cavs were outgained in the contest, but they made the most of their opportunities and got the job done. They have now won nine games in a season for the first time since 1994. I have written that phrase so many times this year. The Cavs are resetting a lot of streaks within the program.

Clay-Chalkville had no trouble beating Cullman 49-7, exorcising some first round demons from a season ago.

