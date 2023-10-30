Under the Lights: Lions win region finale

× Expand Erin Nelson Under the Lights wk7 - 1 Under the Lights

Region play has concluded, with eight of the high school football teams we cover at Starnes Media qualifying for the playoffs.

Last week, Briarwood notched a 20-13 win over Homewood to earn the No. 3 seed in Class 6A, Region 3. The game was physical and low-scoring, just as both coaches expected. The Lions have found an offensive weapon in Luke Reynolds, while Homewood suffered its first loss since its three-game skid to start the year.

Both teams play strong teams out of the Montgomery area in the first round of the playoffs in a couple weeks, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if one of them found a way to win.

John Carroll went back and forth with Wenonah on Friday, but ultimately picked up its seventh win of the season with a 49-35 victory. This is only the third time since 1999 that the Cavs have notched seven wins in a season. If they can get to eight this week against Maplesville, that would be a first since 1998.

The Cavs, as the No. 3 seed from Class 5A, Region 5, will play at Fairview in the first round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble did what he does best last week, running for tons of yards and leading the Spartans to a high-scoring victory over Gardendale. The 42 points is the most Mountain Brook has allowed in a game all season, and just under the 51 total points it surrendered over the previous six games.

Mountain Brook is the No. 2 seed from Class 6A, Region 5, and will host Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs.

There wasn’t much drama to be had in Class 7A, Region 3 last week. Hoover gave Thompson a good game, but the Bucs fell short. Hewitt-Trussville blew past Chelsea in the Huskies’ regular season finale. Vestavia Hills flattened Tuscaloosa County. Spain Park ran away from Oak Mountain as well.

The season has now ended for Oak Mountain and Chelsea, as both have played 10 games in 10 weeks, but failed to qualify for the playoffs. It was a tough first year for Shane McComb at Oak Mountain, but the players in the program seem to have bought in and speak positively of their experience under him. Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity has been vocal in his desire to see Chelsea drop back to 6A — where the Hornets belong, truthfully — so we will see if that is the case in December.

In the first round of the playoffs, Hoover will travel to James Clemens, Vestavia Hills heads to Austin and Hewitt-Trussville hosts Bob Jones. That sets up potential matchups of Vestavia Hills vs. Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville vs. Hoover should those Region 3 teams win in the first round.

Clay-Chalkville slammed Shades Valley 62-7 and will host Cullman in the first round of the playoffs after an open date this week.

There are some regular season games still to be played this week. Here’s what Starnes Media will be covering:

Thursday

Mountain Brook vs. Baker

Spain Park vs. Pelham

Vestavia Hills vs. Helena

Homewood vs. Jasper

Friday